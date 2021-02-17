Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RVLV stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $4,891,884.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,034.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

