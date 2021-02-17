Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Retail Properties of America updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.84 EPS.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,082. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

