Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

