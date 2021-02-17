Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.22.

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

