Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Repligen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock worth $4,554,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

