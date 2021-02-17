Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $662.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $170,332.66 and $662.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00834982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.37 or 0.04876354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

