Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,558.58

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,558.58 ($72.62) and traded as high as GBX 6,325 ($82.64). Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at GBX 6,300 ($82.31), with a volume of 90,505 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,009.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,566.13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

