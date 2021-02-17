RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

