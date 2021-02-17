Relx’s (RLXXF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RLXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

RLXXF opened at $26.10 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.