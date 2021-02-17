RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,085 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

RELX PLC (REL.L) stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,832.50 ($23.94). 1,346,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The firm has a market cap of £35.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,839.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,754.31. RELX PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.