Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
