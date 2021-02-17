Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.