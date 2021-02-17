Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $10.65. Regis shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 7,344 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

