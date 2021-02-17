Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $656.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $696.00 to $656.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.57.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $480.71 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

