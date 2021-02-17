Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $145.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

RBC traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $130.43. 9,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

