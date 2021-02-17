Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.80

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 786234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.30 ($0.79).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.29. The company has a market capitalization of £128.33 million and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other Record news, insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

