Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (MDIBY)

2/11/2021 – Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/11/2021 – Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/10/2021 – Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mediobanca SpA.

2/1/2021 – Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2021 – Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

