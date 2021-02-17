Reality Shares DIVS ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Down 2.3%

Reality Shares DIVS ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.91. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

