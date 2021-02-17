Raymond James Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$1,700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.19 EPS.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,747.71.

Constellation Software stock traded up C$7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1,677.39. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The stock has a market cap of C$35.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,619.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,562.60. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,789.63.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

