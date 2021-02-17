Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 9,371,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,751,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

