Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.28

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 277423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.
About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.
