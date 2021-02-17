Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

