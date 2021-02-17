Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of METC opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 million, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.