Rain Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ACWV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 445,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

