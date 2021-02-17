Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Quanta Services worth $79,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

