Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MCFT opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $505.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

