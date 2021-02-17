Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut by Truist Securiti

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

