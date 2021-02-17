Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issued By William Blair

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.04 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

EQIX opened at $688.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.