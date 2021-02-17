Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.50 on Monday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,829.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock worth $27,498,970 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

