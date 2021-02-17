Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,173,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

