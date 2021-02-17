Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of VNDA opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

