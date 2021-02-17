Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avient Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE AVNT opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

