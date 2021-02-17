Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,720 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Trip.com Group worth $166,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after buying an additional 1,292,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the period.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.