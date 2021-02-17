Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,727 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $479,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

WAB stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,393,950. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.