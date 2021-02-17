Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $61.66 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $61,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

