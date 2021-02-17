Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $270.83 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,074 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $270,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,333,000 after buying an additional 96,768 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,489,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

