Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $106,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,191.95 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,127.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,931.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,970.20.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.