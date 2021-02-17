Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.