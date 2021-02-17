Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
About Pyxis Tankers
