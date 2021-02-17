Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PSA opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

