Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $180.46 and last traded at $180.46. Approximately 889,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 703,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.05.
PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
