Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. ING Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

PROSY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

