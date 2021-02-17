ProSight Global (PROS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProSight Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProSight Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 ProSight Global Competitors 602 2748 2407 123 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.01 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 98.43

ProSight Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProSight Global competitors beat ProSight Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

