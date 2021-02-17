ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. 557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Oil & Gas stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 4.87% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

