Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Up 6.7%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 334,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 156,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

