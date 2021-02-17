Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $14,063,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,709,000.

Shares of PRAX opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37). Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

