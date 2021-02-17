PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of PPD worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.60.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

