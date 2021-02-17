Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,759,049 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £32.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Get Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.