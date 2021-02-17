Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €63.00 by Independent Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.33 ($76.86).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €60.84 ($71.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.88. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a one year high of €65.54 ($77.11). The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

