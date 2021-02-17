pNetwork Trading Up 38.1% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003802 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.00871869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00046686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.13 or 0.04919151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00032380 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,957,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,020,412 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

