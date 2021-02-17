Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

