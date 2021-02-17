PIVX Market Capitalization Hits $47.04 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

